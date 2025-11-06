Clear Secure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $28.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $229.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $234 million to $237 million.

