Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $405.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.7 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.6 billion.

