Cidara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.10. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.

