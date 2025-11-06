Celanese: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.36 billion in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.36 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $12.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to $1.

