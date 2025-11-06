Cars.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 7:53 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported net income of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $181.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.3 million.

