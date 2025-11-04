CareDx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.2 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $376 million.

