Cardlytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.36. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $52 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $51.1 million to $59.1 million.

