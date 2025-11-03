Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $25.6 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

