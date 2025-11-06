Canadian Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $435.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $8.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.91 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.66 billion.

