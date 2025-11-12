When treating newly pregnant patients, Dr. Kylie Fuller, an OBGYN at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona Valley, California,…

When treating newly pregnant patients, Dr. Kylie Fuller, an OBGYN at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona Valley, California, says one of the first questions people ask her is whether or not they can fly.

“They ask if they are safe to travel, how far into pregnancy they can be, what are some things they should be aware of,” Fuller says. She advises patients based on their specific situation, adding that the answer is not always a one-size-fits-all, as there is a mix of relevant and rare risks to consider.

Read on to learn more about precautions and risks when flying while pregnant, as well as the best times for air travel during pregnancy.

Can You Fly While Pregnant?

For most uncomplicated pregnancies, OBGYNs like Fuller say that flying while pregnant is generally safe until about 34 weeks into a pregnancy — as long as you are mindful of a few tips and precautions.

Air travel is popular among soon-to-be parents as a way to visit loved ones who live out of the state or country or to embark on a “babymoon” vacation before their due date. But while it can be rejuvenating to visit family or enjoy a trip away, it can be stressful to launch into air travel without considering the potential risks of your flight and how these may impact you and your developing baby.

Best Times to Fly When Pregnant

Recommendations can vary based on the standards set by your health practitioner as well as individualized needs based on your obstetrics history and medical history.

Without accounting for individual health factors, Dr. Sherry Ross, a board certified OB/GYN and Women’s Health Expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, explains that flying risks can change throughout the three trimesters of pregnancies, dropping to the lowest during your second trimester and increasing toward the end of your third trimester.

“The best time to travel is during the second trimester and plan trips within the United States,” Ross says.

Typically, your flying risks throughout the trimester system are as follows:

First trimester, or weeks one through 12 of pregnancy

There’s a low flying risk, but high chances of experiencing uncomfortable symptoms and morning sickness, such as fatigue, nausea, vomiting and motion sensitivity. These symptoms are not always related to flying, but may feel more intense on a plane.

Second trimester, or weeks 13 through 26 of pregnancy

People tend to feel a little better in their second trimester than they did in their first. So, this can be a more pleasant time to book a flight.

“Since the second trimester tends to be the best ‘feel good’ time of pregnancy, this is the ideal time for air travel with no associated risks,” Ross says.

Third trimester, or weeks 27 through 40 of pregnancy

If you are experiencing a low-risk, uncomplicated pregnancy, the third trimester is generally still a safe time to fly up until about 34 weeks — depending on your doctor’s recommendation. Some doctors may recommend you stop flying sooner, such as at 32 weeks, whereas others may be OK with you extending this limit up to about 36 weeks.

Keep in mind most airlines allow travel until around 36 weeks for domestic flights and 28 to 35 weeks for international flights, so it’s crucial to check with the specific airline for their policies.

In addition, it’s important to be mindful of your health and unexpected pregnancy complications that may occur during this time. While complications may not be related to air travel itself, they can be harder to deal with in the air or in a travel destination than if you are at home, near your medical provider.

Guidelines for Flying While Pregnant

Factor First Trimester (Weeks 1-12) Second Trimester (Weeks 13-26) Third Trimester (Weeks 27-40) General Safety Generally safe; higher risk of miscarriage and uncomfortable symptoms Ideal time to fly (lowest risk; symptoms often subsided) Generally safe until 32-36 weeks (depending on doctor/airline). Risk of preterm labor increases Common Symptoms High chance of nausea, vomiting, fatigue, motion sensitivity Typically the “feel good” time; symptoms subside Swelling is common; increased discomfort Airlines Restrictions (Domestic) None typically None typically Most restrict travel after 36 weeks. Doctor’s note may be required after 34 weeks Airlines Restrictions (International) None typically None typically Earlier cut-off, often 28-35 weeks Action Steps/Precautions Stay hydrated; plan for managing morning sickness Enjoy! Focus on comfort and staying active on long flights Wear compression socks; move hourly; know destination’s medical resources

Airline Restrictions for Pregnant People

Airlines have different standards for how far into a pregnancy a person can book a flight.

For instance, American Airlines requests a doctor’s note if your due date is within four weeks of your flight. Spirit Airlines urges women in their eighth month of pregnancy to obtain an exam from their physician before flying to confirm their safety. Delta, on the other hand, says that it does not impose restrictions on pregnant passengers nor does it require any sort of medical certificate for you to fly.

Restrictions can also vary for national and international travel, with earlier cut-off dates for international travel. For either type of flight, the extent to which an airline can force passengers to abide by its rules is unclear.

Risks of Flying During Pregnancy

Pregnancy puts your body in a vulnerable state. So, while flying while pregnant can be OK, it’s not guaranteed to be safe either. By familiarizing yourself with the potential risks of flying while pregnant, you can prepare yourself for how to best mitigate potential risks during your flight — and make educated decisions about when to pursue air travel versus when to stay at home.

Some risks of flying while pregnant include:

Giving birth mid-flight — or in a destination away from your health care team

While not the most common risk, giving birth on a plane is definitely a possibility for people flying while pregnant — particularly if your trip is close to your due date. That’s part of the reason doctors and airlines set limitations on their recommendations for how far into a pregnancy someone can safely fly. There’s also an increased risk of giving birth at your destination, and not near your home and health care team. This could be an emotionally distressing experience that you may want to avoid if you do not need to travel. Following the recommended guidelines of not flying after 32 to 36 weeks, depending on your doctor’s advice, can help you avoid these scenarios.

Having a miscarriage mid-flight, or in a destination away from your health care team

Similar to giving birth, miscarrying on a flight or at your destination can be a rare but real risk of flying while pregnant. To reduce your risk of miscarriage during air travel or on your trip, consider waiting to fly until you have wrapped up the first trimester of pregnancy. It’s not the flight itself that can cause a miscarriage, but if you have a miscarriage, it’s most common in the first trimester.

“Different people have different needs, but I would potentially wait to travel on a plane until I was out of the first trimester if I was able — just because the risk of miscarriage goes way down,” Fuller says. “Being in a different place and miscarrying at your destination — or being on the flight — most of the time it’s not life threatening, but it’s very distressing for the patient, very inconvenient in terms of the cramping and the amount of bleeding people have.”

Experiencing swelling

Swelling can be common in pregnant people, particularly if you are immobile for long periods of time — as can happen on a flight. Wearing compression socks while on a flight and intentionally moving your body every hour movement can help reduce your risk of swelling on an airplane and make your experience more enjoyable.

Developing blood clots

Pregnant people can be at risk for blood clotting, and these risks can increase when you are sitting down or immobile for multiple hours.

“Flying can increase the risk of blood clots for pregnant people since the blood is ‘thicker,’ especially during long flights,” Ross says.

To reduce risk of blood clots forming and becoming a problem, Ross recommends that pregnant patients stay well hydrated, wear compression socks or stockings, walk up and down the plane aisle every hour and flex and extend their ankles while seated, such as writing the “ABCs” with their toes.

Experiencing any medical complication or emergency away from your health care team

Medical emergencies can happen sporadically. Because there are some risks you can’t plan for, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the types of health care and emergency services available to you in your destination and on your flight.

Bringing medications with you, including prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines to treat common conditions like colds or stomach upset, can also help you handle unexpected scenarios should they come up. Fuller says it can be helpful to pack over-the-counter medications as a just-in-case resource, especially if you are unfamiliar with the medical landscape of your destination.

“It’s not that you don’t have access to (common OTC medications) in other countries, it’s just the pharmacies and systems work differently,” Fuller explains. “If you also aren’t very familiar with the language, the pharmacies can be really confusing.”

If the possibility of an emergency on an airplane worries you, talk to your doctor about these fears and ask if they are concerned. Remember that it’s OK to cancel a trip for mental health reasons, too, even if you feel physically safe.

When Should Pregnant People Avoid Plane Travel?

Certain people may be discouraged from flying during pregnancy due to their health conditions or doctor recommendations. Because recommendations against flying can be so personalized, it is vital to discuss your risks with your doctor as they relate to air travel.

Some examples of scenarios where you may be fully discouraged from flying include if you have:

— Blood clotting disorder

— Severe maternal comorbidities

— Fetal complications that necessitate you to deliver at a high-level tertiary care center

Especially if your doctor tells you that you should deliver at a specific care center, Fuller says to stay put — “near that hospital.”

If you have already been experiencing complications with your pregnancy, it may also be risky to fly.

The following are other conditions or factors that may elevate your risks for flying while pregnant:

— History of miscarriages

— Vaginal bleeding

— Incompetent cervix

— Pre-existing complications with your heart or lungs

— Diabetes

— Obesity

— High blood pressure

— Having a lack of prenatal care

— Being at an advanced maternal age of over 35 years old

What Places Should Pregnant Women Avoid Traveling To?

Certain travel destinations may pose greater dangers to pregnant people than others.

“For uncomplicated and low risk pregnancies air travel is safe,” Ross says. “Certain destinations that have high Zika virus activity, malaria outbreaks, yellow fever or other infectious disease concerns should be avoided. Destinations that have poor access to medical care, water contamination problems or travel warnings should also be removed from your vacation wish list.”

These can include destinations that are:

— Experiencing a current or ongoing disease outbreak, or where infectious diseases are common

— International destinations where your health care plan does not cover emergency medical visits

— Lacking a high-quality or easily accessible health care system

To get around these risks, research your destination’s infectious disease risks and healthcare framework before booking your trip, and consider flying elsewhere if your findings are concerning. That doesn’t mean you should never go to these places, just that it might be in your best interest to wait until you are no longer pregnant.

How to Pregnancy-Proof Your Next Plane Trip

If you are not experiencing a high-risk pregnancy, are out of your first trimester and before your 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy, it is probably OK for you to fly while pregnant. Just make sure you discuss any concerns with a doctor beforehand and take the necessary steps to prepare for your flight.

“Prior to planning air travel, check for any travel restrictions where you are going and avoid destinations with health risks and limited health care access,” says Ross.

Depending on where you’re going, getting traveler health insurance may be a good idea.

What to pack for a trip when pregnant

Before your trip, take some time to pack items that may increase your safety and comfort on the plane. Some OBGYN-recommended packables include:

— Any prescription medications

— Any over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, pain relievers or cold medicines that are approved by your doctor, especially if these may be difficult to access in your destination

— A reusable water bottle

— A supply of snacks that you enjoy and that will keep you nourished on the flight

— A supportive pillow, or lumbar support

— Compression socks

— Comfortable shoes

— Loose accessories — be mindful of how swelling may impact the fit and feel of your jewelry

