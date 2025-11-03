Cabot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $322 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $322 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

