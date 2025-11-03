Cabot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported net income of $43 million in its fiscal…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported net income of $43 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $899 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331 million, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT

