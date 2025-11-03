BWX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $82.1 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $866.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.4 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.80 per share.

BWX shares have risen 94% since the beginning of the year.

