Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $104.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.50 to $4.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.69 to $9.89 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.