Brink’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brink’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.28 to $2.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brink’s shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 2% in the last 12 months.

