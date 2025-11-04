BP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.16 billion. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $49.25 billion in the period.

BP shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

