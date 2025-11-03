Boise Cascade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $21.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $68.34, a decline of 49% in the last 12 months.

