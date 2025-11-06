Bloomin’ Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $45.9…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $45.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $928.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.2 million.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.

