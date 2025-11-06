Block: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $461.5 million. On…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $461.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.