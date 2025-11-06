Blend Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.5…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $31 million to $32.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.03. A year ago, they were trading at $3.86.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.