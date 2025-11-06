BlackRock TCP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported profit of…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported profit of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.

