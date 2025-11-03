Black Stone Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $91.7 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $91.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $132.5 million in the period.

Black Stone Minerals shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.10, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

