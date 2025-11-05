Black Hills: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $24.9 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $430.2 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

Black Hills shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.75, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.

