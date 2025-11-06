Black Diamond: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $3.87. A year ago, they were trading at $3.25.

