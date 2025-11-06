Berry Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $26 million, after…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $26 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.32. A year ago, they were trading at $5.31.

