BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $59.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $648.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.2 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have decreased 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 64% in the last 12 months.

