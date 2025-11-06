Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $493 million.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.92 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.89 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.68 billion, or $5.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.84 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.05 per share.

Becton Dickinson shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

