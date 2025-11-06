BCE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.27 billion,…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.27 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of $3.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

BCE shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.

