Ball: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $321 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.02 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

Ball shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

