Baidu Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.58 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $4.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

