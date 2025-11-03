Axsome: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $47.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $171 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.1 million.

Axsome shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM

