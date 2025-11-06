Aveanna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.1 million,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $621.9 million in the period.

Aveanna shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 99% in the last 12 months.

