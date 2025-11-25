Autodesk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $343 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $343 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.59 to $2.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.92 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.18 to $10.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.17 billion.

Autodesk shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $295.38, a decrease of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

