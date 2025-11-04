Aurinia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.6 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.5 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $280 million.

Aurinia shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.