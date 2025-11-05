ATN International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period.

ATN International shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.50, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.