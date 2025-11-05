Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $175 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $7.46 per share.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $8.15 to $8.35 per share.

Atmos shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $172.59, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

