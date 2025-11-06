Astrazeneca: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.53 billion.…

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $15.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.87 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

