Assurant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $265.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $5.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Assurant shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $214.60, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

