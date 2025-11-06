Aspen Aerogels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $73 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.4 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $4.15 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

