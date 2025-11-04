Ascent Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.97, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

