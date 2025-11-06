Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Apyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 7:24 AM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its third quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $1.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APYX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up