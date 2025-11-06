Angel Oak: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.4 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

Angel Oak shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOMR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.