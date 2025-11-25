Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $46.4 million, or 54 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $3.08. A year ago, they were trading at $9.11.

