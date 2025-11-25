Analog Devices: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $787.7…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $787.7 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.27 billion, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.19 to $2.39.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Analog Devices shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

