American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $394.6 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

