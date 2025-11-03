Ameresco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.5 million. On…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $526 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Ameresco shares have risen 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.