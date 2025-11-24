Amentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $66 million, or 27 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $14.39 billion.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.95 billion to $14.3 billion.

Amentum shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.37, an increase of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

