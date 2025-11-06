Almaden Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 5 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAUAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAUAF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.