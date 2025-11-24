Alico: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $802,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $147.3 million, or $19.29 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $44.1 million.

Alico shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.73, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

