Akamai Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $140.2 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Akamai Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Akamai Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.93 to $7.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.2 billion.

Akamai Technologies shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

